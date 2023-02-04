J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JJSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 138,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
