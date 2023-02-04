J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JJSF. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King increased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 138,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.