John F. Crowley Sells 147,316 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 1,662,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.61.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.