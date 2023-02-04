Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

