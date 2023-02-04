Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.