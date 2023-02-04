Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $181.87 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $331,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.