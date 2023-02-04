JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,429.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,431.05. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.
GSK Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
