JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $285.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $266.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.82.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,710. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,159,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

