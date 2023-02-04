JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $287.63

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.63 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.73). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.72), with a volume of 54,385 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £231.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276.85.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

