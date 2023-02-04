Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 8,700 ($107.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,198.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,824.30. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 5,940 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($108.68). The stock has a market cap of £554.19 million and a PE ratio of 5,468.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,550 ($93.24) per share, for a total transaction of £755,000 ($932,444.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,006 shares of company stock worth $75,547,458 over the last ninety days.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

