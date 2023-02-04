Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.68. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4,208,933 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

