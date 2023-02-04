Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.68. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 4,208,933 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.