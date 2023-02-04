JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $1.57 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00006695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $105.98 million and approximately $677,595.33 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00429123 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.54 or 0.29269505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00415227 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,610,665 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

