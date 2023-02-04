Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 142 ($1.75) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 106 ($1.31).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 156.17 ($1.93).

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 147.90 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.72. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 231.80 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £808.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

