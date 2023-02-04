Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $18,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,758.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

