Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $408.85 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $408.85 million and $23.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,707,371 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.