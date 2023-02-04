KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 20,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.