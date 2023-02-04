Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.10

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and traded as high as $96.83. Kerry Group shares last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 9,571 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on KRYAY shares. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($139.13) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €118.00 ($128.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

