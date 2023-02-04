KeyCorp Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $8.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.58. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

