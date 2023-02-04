KeyCorp Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $261.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

