KILT Protocol Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. $78,163.60 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00433722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.63 or 0.29583195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00452325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol's genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol's total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol's official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol's official website is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

