Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €51.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €40.83 ($44.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.91 and a 200-day moving average of €31.21. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

