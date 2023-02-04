KOK (KOK) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $48.69 million and $757,199.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09753946 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $695,372.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

