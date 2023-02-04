KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.92. 10,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 44,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

