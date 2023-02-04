KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 1.7%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. 553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000.

