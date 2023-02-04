KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.