Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 833,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.