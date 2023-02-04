Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,428. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

