Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

