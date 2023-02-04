Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Zuora by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

