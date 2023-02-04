Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $172.55 and last traded at $175.36. Approximately 103,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.35.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Read More

