Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $172.55 and last traded at $175.36. Approximately 103,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 143,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.35.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.