Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $19.68 million and $213,495.40 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

