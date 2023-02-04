Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.