Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.