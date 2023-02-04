Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 502586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Lazard Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

