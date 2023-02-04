LCX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $99.53 million and $1.20 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

