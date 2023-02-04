Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LEA traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.85.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.