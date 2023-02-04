Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Legend Power Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

