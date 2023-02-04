Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.21. 35,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($103.26) to €93.00 ($101.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

