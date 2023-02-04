LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LendingClub Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.7% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LendingClub by 98.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

