Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. 2,065,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,375. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

