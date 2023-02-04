Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.52. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,403,145 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 49,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 281,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

