Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.52. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1,403,145 shares.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
