Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 25,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

