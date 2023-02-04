Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $464.81 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.79 million and $464.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,979,981 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,948,949.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00357475 USD and is down -13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $331.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.