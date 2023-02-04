Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

