LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $33,526,295.44 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LKQ alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,390. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.