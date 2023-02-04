LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $33,526,295.44 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,390. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
