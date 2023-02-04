Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

