Loop Capital Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 23,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

