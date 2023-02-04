LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

