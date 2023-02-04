MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $780,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,530 shares of company stock worth $49,230,048. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

