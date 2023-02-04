MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $65.99. 587,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $780,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,230,048. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

